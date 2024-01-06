close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Neighbour rapes 15-year-old girl, held

Ludhiana: Neighbour rapes 15-year-old girl, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 06, 2024 07:44 AM IST

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said when the girl was alone at home, the accused barged into the house and raped her. The accused also threatened the minor girl to keep mum

The Division number 7 police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15- year-old girl.

Ludhiana: Neighbour rapes 15-year-old girl, held
Ludhiana: Neighbour rapes 15-year-old girl, held

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused is a neighbour of the victim. On December 2, when the girl was alone at home, the accused barged into the house and raped her. The accused also threatened the minor girl to keep mum.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Later, the accused started pressuring her to meet him alone. The girl refused to meet him on which the accused threatened to kidnap her. The girl then told her parents about the incident, the ASI said.

A case under sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has been registered has been filed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out