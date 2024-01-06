The Division number 7 police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15- year-old girl. Ludhiana: Neighbour rapes 15-year-old girl, held

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused is a neighbour of the victim. On December 2, when the girl was alone at home, the accused barged into the house and raped her. The accused also threatened the minor girl to keep mum.

Later, the accused started pressuring her to meet him alone. The girl refused to meet him on which the accused threatened to kidnap her. The girl then told her parents about the incident, the ASI said.

A case under sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has been registered has been filed.