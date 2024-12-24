Ludhiana: New device to make Braille learning easy, says admn

Students at the Government Institute for the Blind at Braille Bhawan will receive an innovative electronic device — Annie — next week that would make Braille learning easy, said deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Tuesday. The device is designed to revolutionise early Braille learning through interactive audio lessons and gamified activities, officials said. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal meets students with visual disability at the Government Institute for the Blind, Braille Bhawan,in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The district administration has initially procured one ‘Annie’ device, with plans to expand its availability in the coming months. The device is expected to make Braille learning more engaging and accessible for visually impaired students, paving the way for a more inclusive educational environment.

“Annie will address the challenges of learning Braille, which often requires the constant supervision of a specialised tutor,” said Jorwal. He described the device as compact, roughly the size of a telephone, equipped with a Braille keyboard, Braille display and built-in speakers. It features a human voice guiding system, which provides continuous feedback and corrective suggestions, ensuring that students can learn effectively and independently.

The device supports both online and offline learning modes, enabling students to acquire Braille skills and even learn new languages. Its advanced technology aims to simplify the teaching process for educators while empowering students to learn with minimal supervision.

During his visit, Jorwal also emphasised the administration’s commitment to improving support for visually impaired students. He announced plans to increase the number of teachers, staff and facilities at the institute, including introducing dedicated pick-and-drop transportation services for students.

Additionally, Jorwal unveiled a first-of-its-kind Braille calendar, prepared by the Government Braille Press located on the institute’s premises. This initiative reflects the administration’s focus on inclusivity and innovation in resources for the visually impaired.

After his visit to the institute, Jorwal inspected the juvenile home on Gill Road, engaging with officials to understand their challenges. He reviewed the facilities and stressed the importance of introducing soft skill development programs to aid the rehabilitation and future success of the juveniles.