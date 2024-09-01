Ludhiana: New Shivaji Nagar residents protest clogged sewage pipes

Residents of New Shivaji Nagar, Dharampur, and Hari Kartar Colony held a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) on Sunday, demanding a solution for their clogged sewage system and contaminated drinking water. Residents of New Shivaji Nagar stages protest Shingar Road against the clogged sewerage and contaminated drinking water here in Ludhiana on Sunday, September 01, 2024. (HT Photo)

The residents complained that every time it rains, sewer water overflows into their homes, and this issue has been ongoing for years. Simu, a resident of New Shivaji Nagar, said, “We have been asking the MC officials to fix this problem for years, but nothing has been done. We have now given an ultimatum to the MC commissioner to repair and clean the Shivaji Nagar Nullah and clear the clogged sewage. If this is not done, we will protest outside the MC commissioner’s office after September 15, 2024.”

Another resident from New Shivaji Nagar said, “We are living in very poor conditions. During the rainy season, it becomes difficult to live here as the water overflows almost every other day. We also receive contaminated water from the MC taps. I request the officials to take strict action and immediately fix these problems.”

Executive engineer Ranbir Singh responded, “We will start cleaning the nullah after October 15, once the rainy season is over. Also, road gully connections will be directed to the nullah starting next week.”