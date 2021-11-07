Ludhiana newborn’s family withdraws plaint as ‘abductor’ suffers from mental illness

The family members of a new-born girl who was abducted from the mother and child ward of Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital on Saturday, withdrew the police complaint after they found out that the woman who took her away was mentally ill.

The grandmother of the infant had handed over the baby to the woman for a bit as she had to take her daughter to the washroom. On returning, she found the woman and the baby missing.

It was later found that the woman, who had taken away the baby, was mentally ill. She suffers from epilepsy and had come to the hospital with her four-year-old son for treatment. “The woman’s son had wandered out of the ward. She followed him and reached home, without returning the new-born to her kin,” said inspector Satpal, station house officer, Division Number 2 police station.

“Later when she realised that she had brought someone else’s baby home, she herself returned to the hospital to return the child,” said the SHO. “After reaching home in Sunet village, the woman’s four-year-old son rang up his father, who is a security guard, and told him that the mother had brought home some child. The man asked her to return the baby to her parents, following which she returned to the hospital and handed over the newborn to her parents,” said the SHO.

Narinder Kumar, father of the newborn girl, said, “We came to know that the four-year-old son of the woman had got her to return our baby. How can we send the boy’s mother to jail when he helped us be reunited with our daughter.”

The inspector said no FIR was registered as the family withdrew the complaint.