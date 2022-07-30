Ludhiana: NGO opposes bi-hourly rates at parking lots
With the municipal corporation (MC) working to introduce bi-hourly parking at its nine parking lots, city-based NGO Council of Engineers has demanded that the civic body stop allotting parking contracts and operate them itself.
In a complaint sent to chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s office against the “parking mafia” in the city, the engineers’ body has also sought investigation into the earlier contracts awarded by MC and regular complaints of overcharging received in the past.
President of the NGO, Kapil Arora, said bi-hourly rates will further encourage overcharging and should be stopped by the government. MC is also allegedly converting the green belt along the road from Dholewal Chowk to Sherpur Chowk into a parking lot, which is illegal, added Arora.
“No concrete action has been taken even after MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi caught the current contractor’s staff overcharging at the multi-storey parking near MC’s Zone-A office in the recent past,” he said, while adding that the blacklisted contractors are also getting new contracts by floating different companies.
MC has floated tenders to allot contracts of nine parking sites in the city where bi-hourly parking system will be introduced, online bids for which can be submitted by August 1. MC officials said the bi-hourly system is being introduced on the recommendations of the finance and contracts committee (F and CC) of MC and action is being taken against complaints of overcharging at parking lots.
Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate highest in Maharashtra
Pune district's weekly Covid positivity rate remains highest in Maharashtra even as daily cases have seen a decrease. Positivity rate in Pune district is 18.03 per cent against Maharashtra's 5.08. Between July 20 and July 26, Pune district reported 4,646 more cases in Pune district whereas the count was 5,274 (July 13 and July 19). After Pune, Mumbai has reported the second highest count in Maharashtra at 1,805.
Ludhiana: Man held for duping people in name of Ujjwala Scheme
Sahnewal police arrested a man for for duping labourers on the pretext of helping them get gas cylinder connections under the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Scheme. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prashar, 42, of Jaspalon village, who works as a driver at an LPG cylinder supply company. Police have recovered 11 filled forms of Ujjwala scheme, 604 unfilled forms, a fingerprint scanner and ₹3,000 from him.
Mandatory to give written, oral exams for ‘combine passing’: SPPU
The University Authority Board of Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided on “combine passing” for examinations of all faculty for the summer session of academic year 2021-22. The university issued a circular on July 28 stating that it is mandatory for students to appear in both written and oral/practical exams. It has been approved to declare results of this year's exam — oral, practical, internal and written examinations — taking them together and not separately.
Ludhiana: 48-year-old man kidnapped, thrashed, 8 booked
The victim, Mahinder Singh, 48, of New Shimlapuri, told police that Gagandeep Singh of Jhujhar Nagar and Sajandeep Singh of Shimlapuri, who are his neighbours, were into sale of illegal liquor. Mahinder alleged that the accused then called the police to the spot and asked them to lodge a case of liquor smuggling against him. Mahinder said the next day, he filed a complaint with the police, but to no avail. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Traffic diversions in place for Moharram procession
Traffic diversions will remain in effect in different parts of the city in view of Moharram procession on Sunday. The Lucknow Police press note said traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj. The diverted traffic could reach their destinations via medical college crossing. The press note further said traffic from Lal Madhav trisection to Tudiyaganj and Bulaki Adda had been restricted.
