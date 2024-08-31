Ludhiana: NGT appoints court commissioner in solid waste management case

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has appointed advocate Bhanwar Pal Singh as the court commissioner in a case of solid waste mismanagement involving the municipal corporation, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). Bhanwar Pal Singh has been tasked with visiting the sites to inspect the situation and report back on the findings. The court has ordered him to submit his report at least one week before the next hearing. (HT File)

Members of the Punjab Action Committee (PAC), Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, had filed complaints about solid waste being dumped in the Gill village pond, Model Town Extension, and other places.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) will cover the expenses for the court commissioner’s visit and stay. The case revolves around the improper handling of solid waste in Ludhiana, which violates the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Last year, in 2023, Kapil Dev, a member of the Punjab Action Committee, highlighted violations at least 23 locations. In response, the NGT formed a joint committee on May 2, 2023, including members from the state pollution control board, district magistrate, and municipal corporation to investigate the issue. However, the applicants filed objections on August 19, 2024, disputing the findings of the joint committee.

One of the objections mentioned by the applicants was regarding the dumping of garbage into the village pond and roadsides near Gill village. The joint committee had claimed that land was identified for garbage dumping and work had started on May 3, 2024. However, the applicants argued that no work had begun, and large quantities of garbage remained at the site. They also claimed that garbage had been buried at the location.

The tribunal allowed all respondents to file their responses to the objections within four weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for December 9, 2024.