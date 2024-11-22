Ludhiana: NHAI to re-invite tenders for southern bypass NH, says Gadkari to MP Arora

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take prompt action for inviting fresh tender and re-award the work of resumption of construction for 25.24-km Southern Ludhiana Bypass Greenfield Highway. “I have directed NHAI to take prompt action for inviting fresh tender and re-award the work, which would otherwise may not be feasible if the possession of land is not ensured timely by the state government,” said Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in a letter to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. (HT File)

This comes after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora met the Union minister earlier this year to discuss the resumption of Southern Ludhiana Bypass Greenfield Highway.

In a letter to Arora, Gadkari wrote that he has got the matter examined and would like to inform him that the project was already awarded by NHAI, however, the work could not be started due to the unavailability of minimum required possession of land for declaration of appointed date, even after a year of award. Hence, the LOA was withdrawn at the request of Bidder.

Further, Gadkari mentioned in his letter that “I have directed NHAI to take prompt action for inviting fresh tender and re-award the work, which would otherwise may not be feasible if the possession of land is not ensured timely by the state government. Hence, I would suggest you take up the matter with the state government to extend due cooperation to NHAI for expeditious land acquisition so that the work can be started.”

In his letter addressed to Gadkari, Arora had brought his urgent attention to the stalled construction of the Southern Ludhiana Bypass Greenfield Highway project.

Arora had apprised the minister that this six-lane greenfield highway project is crucial for the city of Ludhiana. It was envisioned to significantly decongest traffic within Ludhiana and enhance connectivity between rural and urban areas, positively impacting lakhs of commuters and business owners.

Further, Arora had apprised the minister that he understands that there have been delays in acquiring the necessary land. However, it is important to note that a sizeable portion - nearly 80 percent (19.74 kilometres out of the total 25.240 kilometres) has already been handed over to the NHAI or the contractor.

Given the substantial progress made in land acquisition, Arora urged the minister to take immediate action to ensure the resumption of construction on this critical project. He had requested the minister to direct the NHAI to restore the project at the earliest possible opportunity. He had assured the Minister that he would actively work with the State Government and district authorities to expedite the acquisition of any remaining land parcels.