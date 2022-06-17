Ludhiana | NIIFT organises design collection show ‘Anukama 2022’

Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Ludhiana, on Friday organised its annual design collection show ‘Anukama 2022’.

Sibin C, IAS, secretary-cum-director, industries and commerce minister, Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Graduating students showcased 28 collections. The highlight of the event was a hand-made collection, created by Vanjul Gupta, a fashion design student of knits department.

NIIFT has been declared as a centre of excellence for apparel and textile in the new industrial policy of the state government.

The collection named ‘Kolo’ was inspired by polka dots and its looks were modified to a pom-pom version by using hand-knitting. The hand-made collection of Parul Sharma, which was inspired by hippie, was made by using crocheting techniques.

A total of ten awards were given to students on the basis of their performance.

The Best Design Collection award from the fashion design went to Riya Malik. The Commercial Collection award was shared by Mahim and Sana Ali. The Most Creative Collection award was given to Simranjot Kaur. The Best Usage of Art in Design Development award was given to Bhawna Mishra. The Best Usage of Craft in Design Development was awarded to Pragya. The Best Interpretation of Concept award was bagged by Deepti Lamba. The Jury Special award went to Mansi Sharma.

The Best Design Collection from the fashion design (Knits) department was bagged by Komal Tomar, the Best Usage of Art in Design Collection was given to Vanjul Gupta and the most Commercial Collection award was shared by Sahil and Parul Sharma.

More news in brief

25-year-old ends life, brother, sister-in-law booked for abetment

Ludhiana The police have booked a New Janta Nagar resident and his wife after his 25-year-old younger brother hanged himself from a ceiling fan. In FIR lodged by the victim’s wife, she stated that they lived in a joint family. The accused used to harass her husband over petty issues. Harassed by them, he hanged himself on Wednesday, she said. A case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Shimlapuri police station.

Man, aide arrested with 990 gm heroin

Ludhiana A man facing charges in at least seven cases of murder, attempt to murder, snatching and dug peddling has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana, along with his woman aide. The STF recovered 990 gm heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 35 empty pouches from their possession. The accused, identified as Karandeep Singh, 28, of Khud Mohalla and Jyoti Rani, 31, of Atal Nagar, Rahon road, were arrested while they were going to deliver a consignment. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of NDPS Act has been lodged.

ASI suicide case: Accused sent to one-day police custody

Ludhiana A local court on Friday sent two accused, including a woman, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 48-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI), to one-day police custody on Friday. On Thursday, the court had granted one-day remand of the accused – Jagsir Karabar and Charanjit Kaur -- to the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana. Meanwhile, GRP teams are conducting raids to nab the other two absconders in the case.

MC nominates 5 to board for the delimitation of wards

Ludhiana For completing the quorum of the board, constituted by the local bodies department, for finalising the delimitation of wards, ahead of municipal elections, the municipal corporation (MC) has nominated district president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang, district president of Congress and councillor Ashwani Sharma, former BJP councillor Inder Aggarwal, AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar, and secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Naresh Kumar to the board. A meeting of the board, led by director of the local bodies department, is scheduled to be held on June 20 in Chandigarh.

Congress protests against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Ludhiana Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing central agencies, the district Congress unit staged a protest outside the office of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur in Ludhiana South constituency on Friday. The party’s district president Ashwani Sharma said that ED summoned had Rahul Gandhi on the directions of BJP, which wants to divert the attention of public from the failure of the Centre.

Egyptian scientist visits vet varsity

Ludhiana College of Veterinary Science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), on Friday conducted a one-day workshop under the World Bank-funded Institutional Development Plan project to enable international cooperation and students’ exposure to academic improvement and enhanced skill development. Professor Saber Mohamed Abd-Allah, head, theriogenology department, faculty of veterinary medicine, Beni-Suef University, Egypt, visited the department of veterinary gynaecology and obstetrics, GADVASU. He also visited multi-specialty veterinary hospital, animal clinics, dairy farm, semen lab and embryo transfer lab of the university.