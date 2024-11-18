Ludhiana: NOC done away with, plot holders still sans power

Despite the state government’s decision to do away with the requirement of no objection certificate (NOC) for plot registrations, the move is yet to bring relief to residents who continue to struggle for basic amenities, such as power connections. PSPCL officials said they couldn’t take action until they receive instructions from the state government. (HT Photo)

Reportedly, the delay is due to non-issuance of an official notification to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). PSPCL officials said they couldn’t take action until they receive instructions from the state government.

A resident of Haibowal, who wished not to be named, said, “It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure that the notification reaches all the departments concerned on the same day they make the announcement. We are left inconvenienced for want of basic facilities.”

Echoing similar concerns, Rashpal Singh, a small plot holder from Model Town, said “After investing over ₹40 lakh, I am still struggling to build my home in absence of basic services. It’s (power) a basic need.”

Jagdev Singh Hans, chief engineer of the PSPCL’s central zone, said an official notification regarding doing away with the need of NOC for power connections has not been released. “It is difficult to explain to residents that we cannot take action. Despite having no fault, we are facing the brunt of their frustration,” he said.

For now, the process for installing electricity meters remains unchanged. Residents are still required to submit documents such as the NOC, land registration paper’s copy, Aadhar card and neighbours’ electricity bills.

On October 24, the state government had eliminated the NOC requirement for plots up to 500 square yards. This change came after the governor approved the Apartment and Property Regulation (PAPRA) Amendment Act, 2024, aimed to curb illegal colonies.