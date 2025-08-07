Ludhiana: NRI hires contract killers to murder kin of his wife’s male friend, 10 held

In a major breakthrough, Khanna police have arrested 10 people and uncovered a plot involving contract killers hired to avenge a suspected illicit relationship. The police revealed that Sarabjit Singh alias Sabi, a native of Nawanshahr and currently residing in the US, allegedly paid ₹15 lakh to professional shooters to eliminate the family members of a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife. The accused in the custody of Khanna Police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Earlier, the kin of the victim were suspecting their relatives for orchestrating the attack over a land dispute.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna, Dr Jyoti Yadav Bains, confirmed on Wednesday that the entire conspiracy stemmed from Sarabjit’s suspicion that his wife was involved with the brother of a man named Jaspreet Singh, who lives in the US. The target of the attack, Jaspreet, was recently injured in a shooting at his residence in Chak Lohat village, Machhiwara. One of the shooters, Saleem, was injured in an encounter with the police during a weapon recovery operation on Monday night.

According to the SSP, Sarabjit Singh hired Tarun Kanojia alias Katia, who then formed a gang of contract killers to execute the attack. The shooters involved in the Chak Lohat firing—Saleem Mohammad, Sanju, Kalu, Gautam Kumar, and an unidentified accomplice—targeted Jaspreet Singh as a part of this planned revenge. Prior to the attack, Katia and another accomplice Vicky conducted a recce of the village.

The weapons for the operation were reportedly supplied by Inderpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh alias Deep. In total, the police recovered two .30 bore pistols, four magazines, 41 live cartridges, one .32 bore pistol with a magazine, and an Alto car used by the suspects.

The 10 arrested individuals have been identified as Saleem, Tarun Kanojia alias Katia, Vicky alias Saman, Gautam Kumar, Nazia (wife of Saleem), Irfan Muhammad, Anwar Muhammad, Inderpreet Singh, Hardeep Singh alias Deep, and Jatinder Singh alias Sunny. The accused belong to various districts, including Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, and even Ambala.

The SSP further disclosed that this group was also responsible for a firing incident in Chamkaur Sahib, where the motive and mastermind remained the same—Sarabjit Singh alias Sabi. Notably, with the arrest of Katia and Vicky, the police have cracked a previous Arms Act case registered at Chamkaur Sahib police station.

Additionally, the arrests have helped solve two more shooting incidents reported in Nawanshahr and Rurka. The same accused—Gautam, Katia, and Saleem—were allegedly involved in those cases as well.

Police are now focused on tracing and arresting Sarabjit Singh, the main conspirator, and at least four more suspects, some of whom are also believed to be residing abroad.

“This was a premeditated plot funded with significant financial backing, rooted in personal revenge. Our teams are actively working to apprehend the mastermind and his remaining associates,” the SSP added.