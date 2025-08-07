Ludhiana: NRI woman alleges theft of gold, 30K by domestic help

A non-resident Indian (NRI) woman residing temporarily at her Rajguru Nagar Extension home has lodged a police complaint against her domestic help, accusing her of stealing a purse containing gold jewellery, cash, and her passport—just days before her scheduled flight to Dubai on August 8. Acting on the complaint filed by Veena, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR against Sangeeta, under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT photo for representation)

According to ASI Harbhol Singh, the investigating officer, the complainant Veena Kaushal, 69, lives in Dubai with her husband and children. Her Ludhiana residence is occasionally visited by the family, while two tenants currently occupy the property.

In her complaint, Veena said that she arrived in Ludhiana a few days ago and was preparing to return to Dubai on August 8. On July 31, she reportedly retrieved her passport, some gold, ₹30,000 in cash, and a few US dollars from a bank locker and placed them in a purse, which she kept near her bed. The purse was later found missing.

Veena alleged that her domestic help, Sangeeta, is responsible for the theft. However, Sangeeta has not absconded and remains present at the residence. Police have questioned her and conducted a search of her living quarters but have not recovered the missing items.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint. While the domestic help is being interrogated, other angles are also being explored,” said ASI Harbhol Singh, adding that one of the two tenants had left the premises on July 26, while the other tenant, who stayed behind, is also under police scrutiny.