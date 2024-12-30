Ludhiana: Officials asked to speed up Buddha Nullah clean-up, biogas plant work

Local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal inspected visited the Buddha Nullah site and also the 225-MLD Jamalpur sewage treatment plant (STP) on Tajpur road and issued directions to speed up work on biogas plant projects and also the cleaning works. Local bodies minister Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said the state government is monitoring the project to clean the Buddha Nullah on a regular basis. (HT Photo)

Officials of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) were asked to speed up the projects for establishing biogas plants in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes for proper disposal of cow dung. One such plant is already operational at the Haibowal dairy plant and one additional plant has to be established in Haibowal dairy complex wherein cow dung would be used for generating biogas.

Civic body officials were directed to hire private players for lifting cow dung from dairy complexes and dump the same at designated points until biogas plants are made functional. MC officials said machinery and manpower have already been deployed for lifting cow dung from dairy units. Tenders would be floated for hiring contractors for the same, they said.

Cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh and MP Seechewal directed Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials to keep a regular check on working of dyeing industrial units’ common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and sewage treatment plants (STPs). PPCB officials have also been directed to take steps and ensure that the waste of the electroplating industry is not dumped in sewer lines.

Further, sewerage board officials and contractor working on the Buddha Nullah project have been directed to make temporary arrangements for pumping sewage from the gaushala point to the Jamalpur STP until intermediate pumping station is established at the gaushala site. The project to establish gaushala pumping station is pending due to an ongoing court case. The contractor has also been directed to properly tap the connections of dairy units in both dairy complexes to ensure that dairy waste does not get into the Buddha Nullah.

The minister and the MP said the state government is monitoring the project to clean the Buddha Nullah on a regular basis. “People should also support the government and stop dumping waste in Buddha Nullah,” they said.

MP Seechewal said he had already initiated the second phase of ‘kar seva’ for rejuvenating the drain.

Both were accompanied local bodies department’s additional chief secretary Tejveer Singh, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, chief engineer Ravinder Garg, PPCB’s Ludhiana chief engineer RK Rattra and other officials.