Ludhiana: Officials directed to speed up tax recovery

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Thursday directed revenue officials to accelerate the recovery process from willful defaulters of property tax and address the backlog of pending mutations. He emphasised that any negligence or delay in this area will not be tolerated. Jorwal also sought a detailed report from nodal officers on the status of pending mutations, including information on recoveries, demarcations, family partition cases and other relevant matters within the district. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal stressed the importance of prioritising the collection of outstanding payments to boost state revenue. (HT Photo)

During a meeting with CROs, kanungos and patwaris to assess the performance of the revenue department, Jorwal highlighted the urgency of resolving the mutation backlog. He also stressed the importance of prioritising the collection of outstanding payments to boost state revenue. He also encouraged subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) to oversee these cases to expedite recoveries.

Jorwal also stated that he would personally monitor the progress of these cases daily to ensure a systematic approach to the timely clearing of all pendency. The DC also urged officials to carry out their duties with dedication and noted that the Punjab government has issued clear instructions to facilitate the public in completing their administrative tasks in their tehsils.