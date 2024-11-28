Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Officials told to inspect projects, ensure quality

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2024 10:27 PM IST

During a meeting at the Bachat Bhawan with officials from different departments, deputy comissioner Jitendra Jorwal emphasised the importance of district heads personally supervising the completion of projects in order to better facilitate the public

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Thursday conducted a thorough review of the physical and financial status of various development works and schemes associated with the municipal corporation, public works department, rural development as well as the education, social security, PSPCL, agriculture, health and other departments.

Ludhiana: Officials told to inspect projects, ensure quality
Ludhiana: Officials told to inspect projects, ensure quality

During a meeting at the Bachat Bhawan with officials from different departments, the DC emphasised the importance of district heads personally supervising the completion of projects in order to better facilitate the public. He said special attention should be paid to ensure quality in the development works. He also directed officials to ensure that all departments submit utilisation certificates along with detailed information about funds.

Jorwal also stressed the need for improved coordination among departments to resolve any bottlenecks. He urged stakeholders to conduct physical inspections of projects before reporting on their status in his office. He also called on heads of departments to accelerate the pace of on-going works to ensure timely completion and to mobilise all available resources to execute the projects without delays.

Present during the meeting were additional deputy commissioner Harjinder Singh Bedi, assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal and officials from other departments.

