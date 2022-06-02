Ludhiana: Officials told to operate biogas plant at Haibowal Dairy Complex at full capacity
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Punjab Energy Development Agency, Sonali Giri, and municipal commissioner Sheena Aggarwal on Wednesday directed officials to operate the 225 metric-tonne (MT) biogas plant at Haibowal dairy complex at its full capacity to reduce the pollution in the Buddha Nullah.
Giri and Aggarwal conducted a meeting at the plant site on Wednesday and told PEDA and MC officials to conduct a meeting with dairy owners to chalk out a concrete plan to shift the cow dung from dairy units to the plant. As per information, over 300 MT cow dung is generated at the Haibowal dairy complex daily and only around 125 MT reaches the plant. It is anticipated that the rest of it is being dumped into the nullah.
Officials also visited the proposed site at Tajpur Road Dairy Complex, where PEDA will be installing a bio-gas plant to deal with cow dung generated there. Officials said that a 300-MT plant has to be installed in the area and PEDA has already floated the tender.
Aggarwal stated that efforts are being made to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste in the nullah as the project to shift the dairy units out of the city has been put on hold for now. The department is also working on the installation of effluent treatment plants (ETP) to treat dairy waste.
-
-
-
-
