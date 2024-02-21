Ludhiana: One injured in clash of gangs after heated argument on WhatsApp

Members of the Shubham Mota and Ankur gangs indulged in a clash near Subhani building at the wee hours on Wednesday after a heated argument on a WhatsApp group. The accused pelted empty bottles at each other and vandalised CCTVs installed outside the shops and houses in the area. (HT File Photo)

Shubham Mota suffered a bullet injury in his leg in the clash. He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he underwent surgery.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The accused pelted empty bottles at each other. They have also vandalised CCTVs installed outside the shops and houses in the area.

According to the police the accused indulged in gangwar following a heated argument in a WhatsApp group. Both gangs had challenged each other for a faceoff.

The police came to know about the incident on Wednesday morning after the locals reported the matter to the police control room. The division number 1 police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. No one from both gangs filed a complaint. The police lodged an attempt to murder cases and other sections of the IPC and Arms Act against both the groups.

The incident happened when Shubham along with his aides was returning after attending a party on Tuesday late. When he reached near Subhani building chowk, members of Ankur gang confronted them and the two sides indulged in a clash.

According to locals, the accused had pelted empty bottles and stones at each other. Gunshots were also reported between them.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO at police station Division number 1, said that the police reached the spot after receiving information on Wednesday morning. As no one from the gang filed a complaint, the police lodged an FIR against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

Shubham and Ankur were friends. However, they had parted ways and turned rivals. Shubham is already facing trial in several criminal cases and was came out on bail two months ago.