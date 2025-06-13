Ludhiana: Only a regional party can solve Punjab’s issues, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed to the people of Ludhiana West assembly constituency to strengthen the regional party to pave the way for overall development as well as peace and communal harmony in Punjab. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal meeting children during a public event in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Campaigning for party candidate Parupkar Singh Ghumman in the Ludhiana West assembly constituency, Sukhbir Badal said “Only a regional party can fulfil the aspirations of Punjabis and resolve pending issues besides providing people centric governance. Parties from Delhi only seek to exploit Punjab.”

Taking aim at the present Aam Aadmi Party government as well as the previous Congress one, Sukhbir said, “These governments have acted like the erstwhile East India Company. They have both looted Punjab to fill the coffers of their Delhi leadership.”

He added, “The law and order situation is such that businessmen are opting to invest in other states now. Extortions and targeted killings have become the norm.”

Asking the people to compare this with SAD rule, Sukhbir Badal said “Our guiding philosophy is ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’. We value and respect each community.”

Sukhbir Badal also spoke on how the SAD had a proven track record of undertaking record development. “See you around. All development projects be it thermal plants, airports or expressways - they have all come up during SAD governments.”

Compare progress before casting vote: Majithia

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday appealed to the electorate of Ludhiana West assembly constituency to measure the performance of the AAP-led state government with the erstwhile SAD government while casting their votes for the Ludhiana West byelection.

Majithia said “Please see all development work around you. All development work in Ludhiana city including the elevated road, Southern Bypass, sewerage works and modern policing infrastructure including CCTV coverage of the entire city has been achieved by the erstwhile SAD government. Neither the Congress or the AAP governments have a single project to their credit. There is no reason to vote for either of these parties who have only exploited you whereas the SAD has always worked for your welfare.”

Asserting that the AAP government could not ask for more time to deliver results, Majithia said “It is already three and a half years since the government took over the reins of power. If they have failed to deliver anything till now they cannot be expected to do anything in the next one and a half years”.

Stating that Punjab was suffering due to the complete surrender to Delhi by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the SAD leader said “Ludhiana has also suffered due to this. Industry is most affected with no new investment coming into the State even as home grown industrialists are shifting to other States due to the culture of extortions and targeted killings.”