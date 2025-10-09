Ludhiana: Over 200 cases settled under mediation drive

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ludhiana, has settled 219 cases through mutual consent under the ongoing “mediation for the nation” campaign. The 90-day initiative, which ran from July 1 to September 30, was conducted under the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, and the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar. The mediation effort has seen thousands of litigants opting for dialogue over prolonged court battles. (HT Photo)

The mediation effort has seen thousands of litigants opting for dialogue over prolonged court battles. Out of 5,186 cases referred to the DLSA’s mediation centre, trained mediators managed to resolve 219 disputes through amicable settlements.

According to Sumit Sabharwal, secretary, DLSA, Ludhiana, most of the settled cases pertain to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce cases), matrimonial disputes and civil matters. “Mediation offers a cost-free, time-efficient and fair platform where both parties can reach a mutually acceptable agreement,” she said, emphasising that settlements achieved through mediation are final and cannot be appealed or revised.

The initiative was launched under the guidance of district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson, DLSA, Ludhiana, Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, who directed judicial officers to identify pending cases suitable for settlement.

Legal experts believe such drives not only reduce the burden on courts but also restore faith in alternative dispute resolution methods.