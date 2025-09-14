Ludhiana: Over 96k cases settled in National Lok Adalat

As many as 96,272 cases were settled and awards worth ₹234.41 crore were passed during the day-long legal exercise held by the National Lok Adalat across various courts in Ludhiana district on Saturday. Many cases ranging from cheque bounce (Section 138 of NI Act), motor accident claims, criminal compoundable cases, matrimonial disputes, electricity and water bill issues, salary and allowance matters, and even pre-litigation disputes were heard. (HT Photo)

Organised under the guidance of Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali, the Lok Adalat was held under the chairmanship of Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ludhiana. The event was supervised by Sumit Sabharwal, secretary, DLSA.

The Lok Adalat was also held at sub-division levels in Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala, and Payal. A total of 39 benches at the district level and 10 benches at the sub-divisional level were constituted for disposal of cases.

Many cases ranging from cheque bounce (Section 138 of NI Act), motor accident claims, criminal compoundable cases, matrimonial disputes, electricity and water bill issues, salary and allowance matters, and even pre-litigation disputes were heard. Officials said a large number of disputes were resolved with mutual understanding between both parties, ensuring lasting peace.

In a special gesture of reconciliation, one of the family court benches managed to settle a divorce case, sending the couple back home after they agreed to reconcile. In another matter, a husband and wife decided to withdraw a separation case under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act, agreeing to live together again.

Secretary, DLSA, Ludhiana stated that the Lok Adalat continues to be an effective forum for people to access speedy and affordable justice. “The best part is that once a case is resolved through Lok Adalat, no further appeal is allowed, ensuring permanent settlement. Also, the court fee is refunded, saving time, money and reducing hostility between parties,” she said. She urged more citizens to come forward in future editions and take advantage of the Lok Adalat system.