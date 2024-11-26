Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Painting, poetry mark Day 2 of vet varsity’s youth fest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 26, 2024 10:35 PM IST

In on-the-spot painting, Puneet Rehan (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana), Samreet Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul), and Sheikh Mohammed Ahmed (College of Fisheries) secured the top three places

Day two of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University’s 13th youth festival on Tuesday witnessed collage-making, On the spot painting, elocution and poetry competitions.

Students during a contest on Day 2 of youth fest at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Students during a contest on Day 2 of youth fest at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In collage making, Deepak Kumar Chamm (College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul), Sahil Goel (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana) and Pardeep Kumar (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana) secured the top three positions.

In on-the-spot painting, Puneet Rehan (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana), Samreet Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul), and Sheikh Mohammed Ahmed (College of Fisheries) secured the top three places.

The results for elocution and poetry competitions were not out yet.

On the first day of the festival, photography, quiz, poster-making and cartooning competitions were held. While results for quiz and photography were declared on Monday, the results for poster making and cartooning were declared on Tuesday.

In poster making, Puneet Rehan (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana), Himanshi Gunje (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana), and Samreet Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul) scored the first three ranks.

In cartooning, the topic for which was “big fat wedding”, Loveleen Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana), Samarpreet Singh (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana), and Aryan Sharma (College of Dairy and Food Science Technology) secured top ranks.

Director students’ welfare Dr Parkash Singh Brar said the youth festival aims to develop confidence, courage, wisdom, time management and adventure among the youth by providing them a platform for inculcating values and respect for art, culture and heritage.

