Monday, Oct 14, 2024
Ludhiana panchayat polls: Observer reviews election preparation

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 14, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu, observer for the panchayat elections in Ludhiana district, assured that the district administration was fully prepared to ensure smooth, peaceful and transparent elections

Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu, observer for the panchayat elections in Ludhiana district, held a meeting with top officials from both the police and the district administration at the Bachat Bhawan of Mini Secretariat to assess the final randomisation of election staff on Sunday. Deputy commissioner Jatinder Jorwal also participated in the discussions.

Election observer Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu chairs a meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Sandhu assured that the district administration was fully prepared to ensure smooth, peaceful and transparent elections. “Arrangements have been made at polling stations to assist voters and polling parties,” he said.

The meeting covered vital preparations, including the deployment of security personnel, distribution of ballot papers and logistical arrangements for polling parties.

The observer urged the election staff to perform their duties with utmost sincerity, ensuring that voters can exercise their rights without disruption.

“We all bear a great responsibility in ensuring the election process is completed peacefully and held in a free and fair manner,” the official emphasised, offering full support to the election teams throughout the process. Sandhu urged the public to report any election-related issues or complaints on 77430-12314 or via email at apssandhu2211@gmail.com. The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Tuesday.

