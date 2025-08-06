Ludhiana: Parents oppose state’s bond policy for MBBS students, write to Centre

Parents of medical aspirants have presented a petition to the Union minister for health and family welfare JP Nadda against the Punjab health department’s policy of submitting a two years and one year bond period for MBBS students. Dr Deepak Jangra, along with other parents has written to the Union health minister and asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) to restrain the compulsory bond. The parents said that the restrictions and financial pressure imposed by such bonds create a punitive environment that detracts students from the overall educational experience. (HT photo for representation)

In a circular issued on June 13 June, the state health department had enunciated a bond of two years for students from the state quota and a bond of one year for all India quota for admissions to the new batch of MBBS.

“In 2024 the National Task Force (NTF) formed by the NMC had recommended that such bonds in practice across the country should be revised. They had said that these were brought back when there was shortage of doctors due to less number of medical colleges. But now the situation has changed and the policy needs to be revised.” said Dr Jangra.

The letter to the Union minister quotes the NTF reports as saying, “Both the compulsory rural service bond and seat leaving bonds should be reconsidered and removed at the earliest.”

Dr Jangra claimed that doing MBBS at a government college in Punjab costs around ₹10 lakh compared to ₹1.5 lakh in Chandigarh or elsewhere. “If the students have to pay so much more than the government institutes elsewhere, then why shouldn’t they be allowed the freedom to pursue their careers as they wish instead of being forced to work in government hospitals for two years,” he asked.

The parents said that the restrictions and financial pressure imposed by such bonds create a punitive environment that detracts students from the overall educational experience. States, they claim instead of investing in institutes to produce more health resources tried to compensate with such bonds.

Dr Jangra said that the state should invest in public health infrastructure to solve the problems instead of putting strain on students with bonds. “Punjab already has a bond policy for doctors who pursue PG on government quota. This is for the first time that the policy has been extended to MBBS students,” he added.

However, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh didn’t respond to multiple calls when approached for a comment. Parents of the students who are to join the MBBS course this year and those preparing for NEET UG for next two years have also challenged the policy in the Punjab and Haryana high court.