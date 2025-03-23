Ludhiana: Pashu Palan Mela comes to an end at vet varsity

The two-day Pashu Palan Mela concluded at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here, highlighting the importance of breed improvement for better yield. The mela attracted a huge gathering with a thought to develop the livestock professions on scientific lines. Farmers at the Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora; chairman, Punjab Mandi Board, Harchand Singh Barsat; chairman, Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers’ Commission, Sukhpal Singh and many others attended the mela on the second day.

Appreciating the mela, Arora said that the quality products made by the university are a very good initiative. He motivated the farmers to understand the importance of tests for the health of the animals and also emphasised the need to develop the dairy sector further.

Harchand Singh Barsat said that the university is taking important steps for improving animal husbandry. He said that through the Punjab Mandi Board, they are giving a message to the farmers that while doing efforts to increase the crop yield, they should also create new niches in the animal husbandry profession.

Sukhpal Singh said that there is a need to practice animal husbandry on scientific lines. It comes as the best option in agricultural diversification. He claimed to have statistical data that the farmers associated with the university get more benefits. Jatinder Pal Singh Gill, vice-chancellor said that through breed improvement, we can get more production from less animal count. This not only reduces the pressure on our environment but also saves us from many other hassles and expenses. He also gave the message that livestock farmers can come to the university whenever they get time to avail the services of the university and meet the experts.