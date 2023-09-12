Ludhiana: PAU all set for two-day kisan mela

: The Punjab Agricultural University here is all set to hold the kisan mela on September 14 and 15. Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has appealed the farmers from Punjab and adjoining states to attend the event in large numbers. (HT Files)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to attend the event themed- “come and enjoy PAU’s farmers’ fair, where scientific farming techniques are very rare (exceptional)”- on September 15 and will address the farming community.

Director of extension education, GS Buttar, said that progressive farmers and other award-winning entrepreneurs and scientists will be honoured on the second day of the event by the chief minister.

“Stage is being set and stalls are being put up by the scientists, food entrepreneurs, publishing houses, self-help groups, farm machinery manufacturers, etc. to garner the attention of maximum number of farmers and their families,” he said.

Dr Buttar invited the rural community to the two-day mela and urged the farmers to seize opportunities to sow and grow, involve and evolve as well as progress and prosper.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has appealed the farmers from Punjab and adjoining states to attend the event in large numbers.

“The undaunted spirit of Punjab farmers and single-minded devotion of PAU scientists have collectively made waves in Punjab as well as India in the field of agriculture and allied sectors,” he said.

“The strong and unbreakable bond of farmers and scientists has enabled the two communities to battle the trials and tribulations as well as carve the destinies in agriculture collectively,” he observed.