Ludhiana: PAU event encourages women to recognise, harness inner strength

Commemorating International Women’s Day, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a lecture on “Embracing the Inner Power of Womanhood.” A lecture on “Embracing the Inner Power of Womanhood” organised by PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday, March 07, 2024. (HT Photo)

The lecture, hosted by department of human development and family studies at varsity’s college of community science, featured a thought-provoking discourse by motivational speaker Brahma Kumari Jyotsna.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jyotsna emphasised the significance of recognising and harnessing the inherent strength within every woman.

She talked about the eight powers that women are born with innately and the ways to use them.

The lecture was followed by a meditation session conducted by the speaker to involve the participants and help them create awareness that can lead to greater self-acceptance and personal growth.

Additionally, Government Science College, Jagraon, organised a special programme under the college vice-director Nidhi Mahajan. To recognise the special role of women in life, poster making and speech competitions were held on the topic “Encourage Inclusion.”

The highlight of the event was a poem recited by a MSc second year chemistry student Sanjana, in which she portrayed how every mother advice the daughter based on the needs of time, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of women.

Mahajan emphasised the importance of gender equality and women empowerment.

PAU hosts ‘kisan mela’

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday conducted a ‘kisan Mela’ at regional research station.

This was the second in the sequence of fairs planned by the varsity which saw a large number of farmers participate in activities. They interacted directly with farm experts, asked questions, turned up at live demonstrations, and purchased quality seeds, planting material and PAU farm literature.

The event was based on the theme “Kheti Naal Saahiak Dhanda, Parivar Sukhi Munafa Changa.”

Vice-chancellor SS Gosal suggested the farmers to go for high-quality hybrid seeds, and subsidiary occupations such as bee-keeping, jaggery production and flower cultivation.

Gosal endorsed the concept of entrepreneurship and individual start-ups for economic sustenance. He highlighted the significance of the varsity’s vocational and training programmes offered at PAU’s skill development centre. The training equips them with the necessary tools to combat challenges in the field of agriculture, he added.

V-C touched upon the endeavours of varsity officials in building up a strong social media platform for the exchange of information in the field of agriculture. He even asked the farmers to read the newly released book on the occasion titled ‘Punjab Diyan Fasalan Layi Safaarshan’ to have in-depth knowledge of agricultural practices.