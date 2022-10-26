Ludhiana | PAU graduate directly promoted to PhD at Canada’s McGill University

Adding another feather to its cap, an alumni of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Mehtab Singh, has been directly promoted to PhD programme in Canada’s McGill University— ranked number one in Canada as per the QS World University rankings 2022.

He has been pursuing MS degree in plant science at McGill University since September 2021.

Singh secured a fellowship package of $35000 per year from McGill University, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) under the Genome Editing for Food Security and Environmental Sustainability (GEFSES) programme and became a NSERC-CREATE fellow.

He has dedicated himself to develop a strong expertise in his chosen field so as to contribute in solving future complex problems pertaining to food and nutritional security for the burgeoning global population.

He will work in Jaswinder Singh’s laboratory at McGill University to explore SQUAMOSA promoter binding like (SPL) gene family and their role in transcriptional modulation of vernalisation (Vrn) genes in oat using CRISPR/Cas9.

Singh obtained his BSc agriculture (honours), majoring in plant breeding and genetics, from the College of Agriculture, PAU, and was also awarded the Dr Ram Dhan Singh Gold Medal during 2020-21. He is the first graduate from PAU, who is directly promoted to a PhD programme at McGill University.

Singh expressed gratitude to his BSc advisor Prabhjot Singh Sandhu, principal plant pathologist (oil seeds) and PAU faculty for mentoring him and providing congenial learning atmosphere during his graduation at PAU.