Ludhiana: PAU Kisan Mela at Ballowal Saunkhri inspires growers to use new technologies

The Regional Research Station of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ballowal Saunkhri, hosted a lively Kisan Mela. Farmers from the Kandi belt and other regions gathered in large numbers to explore new opportunities in agriculture, learn from experts, and discover practical solutions for better incomes. PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal along with Anandpur Sahib MP Malwinder Singh Kang at Kisan Mela in Ballowal Saunkhri in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo for representation)

The event was held under the theme ‘Jinsan toh utpaad banaiye, kheti munafa hor wadhaiye’ (Let’s make products from agricultural produce, let’s increase farm income). The mela featured live demonstrations, interactive stalls, and sales of PAU-approved seeds, planting materials, and farm literature. Publications on Rabi and Kharif crops were in high demand, reflecting the eagerness of farmers to adopt improved practices.

In his presidential address, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the urgency of sustainable farming through water conservation, climate-resilient crops, organic methods, and reduced chemical use. He urged farmers to adopt agribusiness and direct marketing while making full use of PAU’s training centres and agro-processing units. Expressing solidarity with flood-hit farmers, he announced that a Krishi Vigyan Kendra would soon be established at Ballowal Saunkhri. He also promoted diversification into crops like amla, dragon fruit, and medicinal plants, along with renewable energy solutions such as solar power and innovations like PAU’s driverless automatic tractor.

Adding to the message of empowerment, member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib, Malwinder Singh Kang, congratulated farmers for their active participation and encouraged them to adopt recommended crop varieties to reduce expenses and increase profitability.

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, highlighted PAU’s contribution of more than 950 crop varieties to Indian agriculture. He gave detailed recommendations for the upcoming Rabi and Kharif seasons, including wheat variety PBW 872, barley PL 942, and summer moong SML 2575. He also advised efficient fertiliser use, proper management of maize stubbles with the super seeder, and integrated pest management techniques. PAU’s integrated farming model, which includes goat rearing for diversification, was also showcased.

The mela honoured progressive farmers including Mohinder Pal of Tabba, Hardev Chand of Khanni, and others. Ashok Kumar urged farmers to focus on organic farming, value addition, and ending stubble burning for soil health. Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education, stressed the need for small-scale entrepreneurship, kitchen gardens, and efficient land use.

PAU students held agriculture awareness camp in Bagga Khurd

The students of PAU, Ludhiana, organised an agriculture awareness camp in the Bagga Khurd village, aiming to share practical knowledge and modern farming techniques with local farmers and residents.

During the camp, the students provided detailed insights on home gardening, mushroom cultivation, high-tech vegetable farming, and beekeeping, as a part of PAU’s training programmes. The initiative was designed to empower villagers with techniques to improve productivity and sustainability in their farms.

The camp was held under the guidance of agricultural scientist Davinder Singh, and saw active participation from village sarpanch Raghubir Singh, the local dispensary doctor, school head, and several farmers and women from the village.

The initiative drew the presence of many students who played key roles in organising and conducting the sessions, ensuring that villagers gained hands-on knowledge and practical guidance.