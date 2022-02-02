Ludhiana | PAU marks birth anniversary of former V-C MS Randhawa

The birth anniversary of Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) former vice-chancellor MS Randhawa was celebrated in the university on Wednesday.

On the occasion, an exhibition was organised that showcased the creativity and talent of students studying in different courses of PAU. Students also organised an open debate where they spoke on Randhawa’s achievements and how he continues to stimulate the younger generation.

Director of Students’ Welfare GS Buttar described Randhawa as a multifaceted personality, who has made immense contributions to the field of agriculture, art and culture, and also in establishment of PAU.

During the inaugural session, academics in-charge Jaswinder Kaur Brar, fine arts in-chage Rupinder Kaur Toor, Young Writers’ Association in-charge Devinder Kaur Kochar, and Gurvir Kaur, assistant professor, processing, were also present.

Assistant director (TV/radio) Anil Sharma, welfare officer (boys) Gurpreet Virk and cultural activities co-ordinator Satvir Singh advised the students to work hard and do their best in whatever field they chose to make their career.