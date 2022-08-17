Ludhiana | PAU opens admission for 4-yr Btech Agricultural Engineering course

For the academic year 2022-23, Punjab Agricultural University has announced the dates for admission to four-year BTech Agricultural Engineering degree programme, run by the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

Ashok Kumar, director extension education and dean, College of Agricultural Engineering, informed that the admissions would be carried out through the centralized online counselling, comprising two rounds, by IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) on the basis of marks secured in Class 12, and the counselling process shall start from August 18.

He further informed that the interested students may follow the given link for counselling— https://ptu.admissions.nic.in/link/registration-for-btech-102-basis-1st-year-course-1st-round/— and further details can also be accessed from the PAU website.

The college offers the programme with admission capacity of 82 seats besides masters and doctoral programmes.

Many industrial organisations of high repute, including Mahindra and Mahindra, Swaraj, John Deere, Case New Holland, Escorts, Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), CLAAS, Amul India, Tata Tea, International Tractors (Sonalika), Greaves Cotton, VST Tillers and Tractors, King Exports, Jain Irrigation, Sickle Innovation, Cremica, Bonn, Leading Private and Public Sector Banks etc,, offer job placements to agricultural engineers through on-campus interviews conducted in the college every year.

The college is accredited by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and has been recently accredited with overall A+ grade for five years— 2019-2024.

2-day symposium on ‘Transforming Green Revolution Hub of India’ at PAU

Ludhiana Dr GS Khush Foundation, in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) , organised a two-day symposium, in the honour and memory of prominent geneticist Dr DS Brar, at Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium in PAU on Wednesday.

The symposium— Transforming the Green Revolution Hub of India: Innovations in Crop Breeding, Resource Management and Policy— focussed on enhancement of farmers’ income through promotion of sustainable agriculture.

The inaugural session began with conferment of the first ‘Dr Darshan Singh Brar Award’ to Dr SS Banga, DAE Raja Ramanna Fellow, professor (honorary adjunct), PAU, Ludhiana, and former ICAR fellow.

Ramesh Chand, member of NITI Aayog, delivered the inaugural lecture on the topic ‘Re-imagining Punjab agriculture for enhancing farmers’ income and sustainability of farming system’.

Under the symposium themed ‘Towards a post-green revolution scenario’, the lead lecture was delivered by Pritam Singh, emiritus professor of economics, Oxford Business School, UK. He discussed the ecological challenge faced by the state and how it should shape the social, educational and socio-cultural policy in Punjab.

Under the second theme of the symposium, ‘Innovations in plant breeding for sustainable agriculture’, the experts shared their experiences on topics such as genomics assisted innovative breeding for benefit of small farmers, reducing the carbon imprint in the green revolution hub of India and new innovations in cereal breeding.

The symposium also included panel presentations and discussions by experts. Former PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon and KS Aulakh graced the occasion with their presence. The special session of the day shed light on creation of agricultural scientists of the future, with special emphasis on student-centred learning strategies.

Dr Kuldeep Singh, Secretary Dr GS Khush Foundation and Dr Vishal Bector conducted the event. Deans and Directors of the University including Dr Shammi Kapoor, Registrar, Dr Ashok Kumar, Director Extension Education, Dr Jaskarn Singh Mahal, Former Director Extension Education, Dr Tejinder Singh Riar, Additional Director, Communication were present at the occasion. A large number of serving and retired scientists, students from different parts of the country and abroad were in attendance at the event.