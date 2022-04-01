Ludhiana | PAU releases mid-early maturing ‘PR 130’ variety of Parmal rice

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has released mid-early maturing ‘PR 130’ variety of Parmal rice, developed by crossing the most popular PR 121 variety with HKR 47.

As per the university experts, it is mid-maturing, lodging tolerant, bacterial blight resistant variety with better milling quality characteristics.

“It matures in about 105 days after transplanting and possesses long slender clear translucent grains with high total and head rice recoveries. The variety resists the attack of all the ten presently prevalent pathotypes of bacterial blight pathogen in Punjab,” they claimed.

Experts said, “The average paddy yield of this variety is 30 quintals per acre, which will prove very beneficial to the pea and potato growers on account of its higher paddy yield, shorter maturity period and disease resistance,” adding that PAU has produced large quantity of seeds of this variety that is available at its research stations; seed farms located at Ladhowal, Naraingarh (Fatehgarh Sahib), Nabha and Kapurthala; Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Farmer Advisory Service Centres of PAU.