Ludhiana | PAU students bring curtains down on 36-day-long protest
After assurance from state government, PAU students called off the protest being held on the campus in Ludhiana for the past 36 days
After assurance from the state government on Tuesday, PAU Students’ Association (PAUSA) brought the curtains down on their 36-day-long protest that demanded filling of the vacant posts of agricultural officers.
The protest was called off in the presence of vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik , Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi and joint commissioner (traffic) Gurdial Singh.
The V-C and the MLA also joined in the celebration by dancing with students.
The V-C expressed his gratitude to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government for paying heed to students’ problems. Calling it a peaceful protest by the educated students, the V-C urged youth to contact him (V-C) or the faculty anytime in case of any problem. “This university is a home and students are like our children; PAU stands with students in the need of the hour,” he said, adding that a cleanliness drive would be launched by the university in a few days.
“You (students) have demonstrated the right and democratic method of protest.The 36-day-long dharna was peaceful. You could have staged a tent outside the university to cause embarrassment, but you chose not to. You could have blocked the road, but you did not. You sold veggies, who polished shoes, you cleaned the vehicles and staged other such unique protests. You did everything which is expected from an educated youngster. I believe the perseverance has paid off. And you have won the hearts and did not offend anyone with your actions,” the V-C said.
Congratulating the V-C for making it to the top post at PAU, Gogi said, “The university has been blessed with a highly intellectual and capable V-C.” The state government was committed to the welfare of students, teachers and employees, he said, while expressing satisfaction over accepting students’ demands by the government.
Gogi said previous governments did not bother about the betterment of the state and were busy filling their own pockets. “Imagine the previous chief ministers personally meeting students and addressing their plight. On the other hand, chief minister Bhagwant Mann met the protesting students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and PAU and resolved their issues on priority basis.”
Govt will soon implement revised pay scales: Gogi
Gogi said the issue of daily paid labour at PAU and security staff will be addressed soon. He assured that the government would soon implement revised pay scales for lecturers and professors.
The DC said, “The government is for students and in future also, it will thrive to introduce welfare schemes for the youth.”
A leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Paramvir Singh, said the protest would go a long way in shaping the positive future of the youths of Punjab.
PAU student Babanpreet expressed his gratitude to the V-C and the state government for acceding to their requests as well as demands. Students Jasleen and Angrez Mann also addressed the protesting students.
Among those present were registrar Shammi Kapoor, director of research AS Dhatt, director of extension education Ashok Kumar, dean of postgraduate studies Sandeep Bains, College of Agriculture dean MIS Gill, additional director of extension education GS Buttar and members of PAU Teachers’ Association.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
