Ludhiana: PAU trains agri officers to curb paddy straw burning

The department of farm machinery and power engineering (FMPE) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a comprehensive “Training of Trainers on Paddy Straw Management to Control Straw Burning.” The programme aimed to equip agriculture officers, development officers, extension officers and assistant agriculture engineers from the department of agriculture and farmer welfare with the latest techniques and tools for effective paddy residue management. A total of 55 participants from 11 districts including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Moga, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur took part in the training session. (HT Photo)

A total of 55 participants from 11 districts including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Moga, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur took part in the training session. They were introduced to a wide range of in-situ and ex-situ straw management practices, developed and promoted by PAU over the last 25 years.

Manjeet Singh, dean of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and head of the FMPE department, said that the refresher course would help the officers play a proactive role in curbing straw burning this upcoming season.

Mahesh Kumar Narang, the course coordinator, urged trainees to spread awareness among farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning and the sustainable alternatives available. He also announced that another similar training session will be conducted on August 11 for officials from the remaining districts of Punjab.

The participants were introduced to several advanced technologies during the session. Manpreet Singh explained sustainable sowing techniques like Happy Seeder, Super SMS, and PAU Smart Seeder for wheat cultivation in paddy fields. Aseem Verma focused on in-situ paddy incorporation methods including Super Seeder and both wet and dry mixing machinery.

Jasvir Singh Gill addressed surface seeder technology and weed management, while Baldev Dogra educated participants on various balers and their functioning. Discussions also included renewable energy applications as Ashwani Soni highlighted bio-CNG and slurry management, and Iqbal Singh elaborated on using paddy straw as an alternative energy source.

Adding to the knowledge-sharing, Priya Katyal from the microbiology department shared PAU’s experience with bio-decomposers for efficient straw breakdown. Manmeet Kaur from extension education detailed methods to influence behavioural change among farmers by involving women, children, and community leaders to promote adoption of clean practices.

Officers engaged deeply with experts, seeking solutions tailored to their local challenges.

Training programme on Fruit Fly Traps preparation

The department of fruit science at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), conducted a one-day training programme focused on the preparation of PAU Fruit Fly Traps for use in fruit crops. The hands-on session was designed to equip university scientists stationed at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), research stations, and Farm Advisory Service Centres with the skills needed to prepare these traps themselves.

A total of 15 scientists took part in the practical training, held under the guidance of MS Bhullar, director of extension education at PAU. The programme aimed to ensure that the traps can be produced and supplied in a timely manner across various locations, improving the management of fruit flies in orchards.

HS Rattanpal, head of the department of fruit science, said the initiative would help enhance the field-level availability of traps, making fruit fly control more efficient and accessible to farmers. He noted that PAU has been manufacturing and distributing these traps to fruit growers across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh since 2014 under a revolving fund scheme.

During the session, Sandeep Singh, principal entomologist (fruits), delivered a detailed lecture on managing fruit fly infestations using PAU’s specially designed traps. Meanwhile, Rajwinder Kaur Sandhu, entomologist (fruits), led the practical demonstration, guiding the participants through the process of trap preparation step-by-step.