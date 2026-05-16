Ludhiana: Pensioners warn state govt of intensified agitation over pending dues

The Punjab Health Department Pensioners Welfare Association on Saturday warned the state government of launching an intensified agitation if pending pension-related dues and revised benefits are not released by June 30. Association members said the enhancement in DA was the legitimate right of pensioners and not a favour. (HT File)

The warning was issued during an emergency meeting of the association held at Pensioners Bhawan in Ludhiana under the chairmanship of association president Satish Kumar Sachdeva.

During the meeting, pensioners raised several long-pending demands, including an increase in dearness allowance (DA) from 42% to 58% and subsequently to 60%, in line with neighbouring states.

Association members said the enhancement in DA was the legitimate right of pensioners and not a favour. They added that the Punjab and Haryana high court had also ruled in favour of revising the allowance to 58%.

The members further demanded that pensions be fixed with a 2.59 multiplication factor and that all pending dues of the Pay Commission be released in a lump-sum payment.

The association warned that if the Punjab government failed to deposit the pending arrears into pensioners’ accounts by June 30, pensioners across the state would launch a large-scale protest movement, for which the government would be responsible.

Concluding the meeting, Satish Kumar Sachdeva thanked all members and pensioners for participating and reiterated that the association would continue to fight for the rights of retired employees.

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