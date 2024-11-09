Ludhiana: Ph-2 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan concludes

The second phase of the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3 concluded on Saturday, bringing together athletes from the under-14 category to over 70-year-olds across five districts. The week-long event saw performances in various sports, such as athletics, baseball, kickboxing and lawn tennis. Although most of the events wrapped up on Saturday, a few kickboxing matches are scheduled for Sunday. Players in action during the concluding day of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

At Guru Nanak Stadium, standout performances highlighted the final day of athletics. Kickboxing saw thrilling bouts at the Multi-purpose Hall. Parleen Kaur from Ludhiana won the -46kg event and Palak Sharma from Sangrur took the -65kg light contact title. Jalandhar’s Harshita clinched the U-14 girls’ -37kg light contact event, and Arpita from Hoshiarpur dominated the -42kg category. Krishna Rana from Patiala won the +47kg event. Barnala’s Arshpreet Sharma emerged victorious in the U-17 -42kg light contact.

In the girls’ U-17 discus throw, Divjot Kaur from Patiala took the gold, followed by Komaljeet Kaur from Sri Muktsar Sahib with silver and Gurkanwal Kaur from Patiala with bronze. In the U-21 discus throw, Amaanat Kamboj from Fazilka claimed the first place, while Sonam from Hoshiarpur and Jaskanwal Kaur from Patiala finished second and third, respectively. Bathinda’s Khushdeep Kaur won the 400m hurdles in the 21-30 age group, and Jalandhar’s Twinkle Chaudhary took gold in the 1500m run. In the 31-40 age group, Seema Devi from Jalandhar triumphed in the 1500m run, with Gurjeet Kaur from Mohali finishing in the second place.

The baseball competition held at the Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School in Gill featured intense matches in the 21-30 age group. Ludhiana triumphed over Fazilka 2-0 with runs from Ramandeep and Navdeep. Sangrur defeated Amritsar 12-2 with contributions from Simran and Jyoti, while Ludhiana later beat Ferozepur 9-3. In the final, Ludhiana emerged as champions, defeating Sangrur 12-2, led by Ramandeep, Navdeep and Kajal. Amritsar secured the third place, beating Ferozepur 5-2. In the 31-40 age group final, Ludhiana overcame Ferozepur 9-7 due to strong performances from Neha, Arshi, and Sukhvir.

Ravinder Kaur, district education officer (DEO elementary), was the chief guest at the Gill school and awarded prizes to the winning baseball teams.