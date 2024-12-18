Ludhiana: Pistol seized, man held

The CIA staff 2 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a 28-year-old man for possessing an illegal weapon. The team recovered a country-made .315-bore pistol, along with a live cartridge, from his possession. Inspector Bikramjit Singh, in-charge CIA-2, said the police had a tip-off that the accused was roaming near the Central Jail carrying an illegal weapon following which the action was taken. (Getty image)

The accused has been identified as Sunil Sharma, alias Sunil, alias Monu, of Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in EWS Colony at Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. Inspector Bikramjit Singh, in-charge CIA-2, said the police had a tip-off that the accused was roaming near the Central Jail carrying an illegal weapon following which the action was taken.

According to the police, the accused brought the weapon from UP around four months ago. The purpose behind procuring the weapon is yet to be ascertained. The inspector said that the accused has no previous crime record.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 7 police station.