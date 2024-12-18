Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Pistol seized, man held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 18, 2024 10:31 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Sunil Sharma, alias Sunil, alias Monu, of Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in EWS Colony at Tajpur Road in Ludhiana

The CIA staff 2 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a 28-year-old man for possessing an illegal weapon. The team recovered a country-made .315-bore pistol, along with a live cartridge, from his possession.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, in-charge CIA-2, said the police had a tip-off that the accused was roaming near the Central Jail carrying an illegal weapon following which the action was taken. (Getty image)
Inspector Bikramjit Singh, in-charge CIA-2, said the police had a tip-off that the accused was roaming near the Central Jail carrying an illegal weapon following which the action was taken. (Getty image)

The accused has been identified as Sunil Sharma, alias Sunil, alias Monu, of Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in EWS Colony at Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. Inspector Bikramjit Singh, in-charge CIA-2, said the police had a tip-off that the accused was roaming near the Central Jail carrying an illegal weapon following which the action was taken.

According to the police, the accused brought the weapon from UP around four months ago. The purpose behind procuring the weapon is yet to be ascertained. The inspector said that the accused has no previous crime record.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 7 police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On