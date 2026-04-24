Ludhiana: Pizza outlet owner arrested in drug bust, 400gm heroin seized

The owner of a pizza outlet was arrested by Ludhiana police on Wednesday night after 400 grams of heroin was seized during a raid at the premises, which officials said was being run as a front for drug trafficking. An FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. (HT File)

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police conducted the raid at Pizza Express in Civil City and recovered the contraband from the shop. The owner, identified as Neelu, a resident of Civil City, was taken into custody on the spot. His aide Bilal is absconding.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sarabjit Singh Cheema, who supervised the operation, said the raid was conducted on credible inputs. He confirmed the recovery of 400 grams of heroin and said the eatery was being used as a cover for illegal drug trade.

Police officials said the arrest could lead to further breakthroughs, with at least three more suspects believed to be involved in the network. Investigating teams are examining shop records and questioning employees to trace the supply chain and identify buyers linked to the racket. Officials added that strict legal action will be taken against all those found involved in the case.