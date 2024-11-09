Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Police bust gang of auto drivers who robbed passengers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 09, 2024 10:27 PM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunny Chauhan, 24, and Manpreet Singh, alias Bagga, 24, both residents of Basant Nagar, Sunny Kumar Verma, 34 of New Azad Nagar and Prem Kumar alias Prince, 24, of Muslim Colony, Sherpur Kalan.

The Sahnewal police busted an auto-rickshaw gang with the arrest of four accused and recovered two sharp-edged weapons, an auto-rickshaw, and eight stolen mobile phones from their possession. The police claim to solve 12 snatching cases with their arrest.

The Sahnewal police busted an auto-rickshaw gang with the arrest of four accused and recovered two sharp-edged weapons, an auto-rickshaw, and eight stolen mobile phones from their possession. The police claim to solve 12 snatching cases with their arrest.
The Sahnewal police busted an auto-rickshaw gang with the arrest of four accused and recovered two sharp-edged weapons, an auto-rickshaw, and eight stolen mobile phones from their possession. The police claim to solve 12 snatching cases with their arrest. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Dev Singh stated that the accused would take the passengers to isolated areas where they would threaten them with weapons before robbing them of their valuables.

The ADCP added that Manpreet Singh has four previous FIRs for snatching, Sunny Kumar has two, and Prem Kumar is already facing charges of kidnapping under the POCSO Act.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station under sections 303(2), 307, 317, and 3(5) of the BNS Act. The ADCP further added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

