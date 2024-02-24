 Ludhiana: Police bust vehicle lifting gang, 11 bikes recovered - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Police bust vehicle lifting gang, 11 bikes recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 25, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gupta of Gagra village, Amandeep Singh alias Manna of Salempura village and Rajpreet Singh alias Raja of Bhaini Araiya village

The police arrested three members of a gang involved in vehicle lifting and recovered a total of 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Vehicle lifter gang arrested by Jagraon police on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gupta of Gagra village, Amandeep Singh alias Manna of Salempura village and Rajpreet Singh alias Raja of Bhaini Araiya village.

Two accused, including Jeewan Singh alias Jimmy of Chakkar village and Nirjeet Singh alias Jasna of Salempur village are yet to be arrested.

Superintendent of police Parminder Singh said that the accused were involved in stealing motorcycles.

The police arrested the accused following a tip-off when they were heading towards Jagraon to sell the stolen bikes. The police stopped the accused for checking.

A case under sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sadar Jagraon police station. Further, the SP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

