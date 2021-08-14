Ludhiana police crack 16.9 lakh gunpoint robbery with arrest of 4

Ten days after the employees of a fertiliser company were robbed of ₹16.9 lakh in Pal Majra village on August 3, police solved the case with the arrest of four robbers on Thursday.

₹3.6 lakh of the stolen cash was recovered from the accused, Vijay Kumar, alias Vicky, and Jatin Kumar of Ekta Colony, Rajpura; Sandeep Singh, alias Deepu, alias Mand, and Satpal Singh of Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Police have also seized the Hyundai Santro that was used in the crime with a fake number plate.

Superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Manpreet Singh said the accused were arrested near Utala village following a tip-off. “It was Vijay who masterminded the robbery after gaining insider knowledge about the money’s movement on August 3. He involved his relative Jatin, and two accomplices Sandeep and Satpal for the crime. They ambushed the victims near a dhaba in Pal Majra village while they heading to their office in Rampura Phul, Bathinda, after collecting payments from dealers. Threatening them at gunpoint, they snatched ₹16.9 lakh from the victims and fled in the Hyundai Santro,” the SP said.

Investigators said they were looking into the involvement of a company employee for tipping Vijay about the cash and more arrests were expected. The weapon used in the crime has not been recovered yet.

Vijay was previously arrested by the Uttarakhand Police and lodged in jail where he met Sandeep and Satpal.

All accused are facing a fresh case under Sections 379-B, 392, 473, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.