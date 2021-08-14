Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police crack 16.9 lakh gunpoint robbery with arrest of 4
Investigators said they were looking into the involvement of a company employee for tipping Vijay, the mastermind behind the robbery, about the cash and more arrests were expected. (Representative photo)
Investigators said they were looking into the involvement of a company employee for tipping Vijay, the mastermind behind the robbery, about the cash and more arrests were expected. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police crack 16.9 lakh gunpoint robbery with arrest of 4

Police have also seized the Hyundai Santro that was used in the crime with a fake number plate; insider’s role being probed
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Ten days after the employees of a fertiliser company were robbed of 16.9 lakh in Pal Majra village on August 3, police solved the case with the arrest of four robbers on Thursday.

3.6 lakh of the stolen cash was recovered from the accused, Vijay Kumar, alias Vicky, and Jatin Kumar of Ekta Colony, Rajpura; Sandeep Singh, alias Deepu, alias Mand, and Satpal Singh of Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Police have also seized the Hyundai Santro that was used in the crime with a fake number plate.

Superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Manpreet Singh said the accused were arrested near Utala village following a tip-off. “It was Vijay who masterminded the robbery after gaining insider knowledge about the money’s movement on August 3. He involved his relative Jatin, and two accomplices Sandeep and Satpal for the crime. They ambushed the victims near a dhaba in Pal Majra village while they heading to their office in Rampura Phul, Bathinda, after collecting payments from dealers. Threatening them at gunpoint, they snatched 16.9 lakh from the victims and fled in the Hyundai Santro,” the SP said.

Investigators said they were looking into the involvement of a company employee for tipping Vijay about the cash and more arrests were expected. The weapon used in the crime has not been recovered yet.

Vijay was previously arrested by the Uttarakhand Police and lodged in jail where he met Sandeep and Satpal.

All accused are facing a fresh case under Sections 379-B, 392, 473, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.