 Ludhiana police organises basketball matches to raise drug awareness
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Ludhiana police organises basketball matches to raise drug awareness

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2024 05:08 AM IST

“Say yes to sports and no to drugs”, a booklet prepared by treasurer of District Basketball Association, Brij Goyal, was also distributed on the occasion

Ludhiana police (rural) organised basketball matches at Jagraon’s Gurreh village on Saturday to promote sports as a response to the growing drug menace.

Players in action during a match organised by Ludhiana police on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Players in action during a match organised by Ludhiana police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police (SP) Parminder Singh led the organisation of the matches held at the village’s Arjuna Awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi Stadium. Deputy inspector general Ludhiana range Dhanpreet Kaur presided over the matches. Senior superintendent of police (rural) Navneet Bains was also in attendance.

“Say yes to sports and no to drugs”, a booklet prepared by treasurer of District Basketball Association, Brij Goyal, was also distributed on the occasion.

Various officials spoke about the ill effects of drugs and called upon the youth to instead choose sports.

Chandigarh
