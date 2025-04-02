Ludhiana: Police staff ordered to wear formal clothes

Just days after assuming office, Ludhiana’s newly appointed commissioner of police, Swapan Sharma, has issued a strict directive enforcing a formal dress code for all administrative staff within the department. According to the commissioner of police the move aims to uphold discipline, professionalism, and decorum in office spaces, aligning with the ethos of the police force. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, commissioner Swapan Sharma emphasised that a professional appearance is as crucial as a disciplined work ethic. (HT Photo for representation)

The directive, issued on March 31, came into effect from April 1 and applies to all personnel engaged in administrative duties.

The official order notes that several staff members working in office roles were frequently seen wearing casual attire such as jeans, t-shirts, and sports shoes, which was deemed inappropriate for a disciplined force like the police department. Moving forward, male staff members are required to wear formal trousers and shirts, while female staff members must adhere to salwar suits with a dupatta.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, commissioner Sharma emphasised that a professional appearance is as crucial as a disciplined work ethic. He stated that as a disciplined force, it is essential to maintain decorum while on duty, whether in the field or inside the office. It was observed that administrative staff frequently wore casual attire, including ripped jeans and t-shirts, which do not reflect the standards expected from government officials. When on duty, one must dress the part. This step is being taken to reinforce professionalism in office spaces.

The new dress code is expected to instil a sense of discipline, uniformity, and formality among police department employees, ensuring that their attire reflects the integrity and seriousness of their roles.

Further administrative changes and structural reforms within the department are expected in the coming days.