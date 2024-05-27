Ludhiana poll expense observer inspects PAU helipad

The inspection was conducted at the helipad in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday by expenditure observer for Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency Chetan D Kalamkar. Kalamkar also asked the officials to keep a record of the activities at the helipad and the expenditure should be booked as per the guidelines issued by the ECI. (HT File/ For reference)

Kalamkar was accompanied by Ludhiana West assistant returning officer (ARO) Rupinder Pal Singh among other officials. Kalamkar directed the officials to check the luggage all the persons during departure or arrival at the helipad as per the Election Commission of India guidelines, to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections in the district.

He asked the officials to remain more vigilant. He said these days are crucial and intensified checking should be done across the district to stop the illegal flow of liquor, cash, contrabands, consumer goods which can be used to influence or induce the voters.

Meeting held over expense sensitive polling segments

Expenditure observer Pankaj Kumar conducted a meeting with assistant returning officers (ARO) and assistant election observers (AEO) for Ludhiana East, South, Central and Atam Nagar constituencies on Monday. Kumar said that Ludhiana South and Atam Nagar are expenditure sensitive segments, and asked the AROs that integrated static surveillance team checkposts should also be established by involving Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and excise officials to keep strict vigil. The officials of administration said that nine static surveillance teams (SST) have been assigned to each assembly constituency of Ludhiana and these teams are responsible for strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).