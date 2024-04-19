Ludhiana: Poll teams organise voter awareness camps in areas with low turnout in past

With the district administration making efforts to achieve the target of maximum voter turnout during the Lok Sabha-2024 elections, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) teams are actively involved in spreading voter awareness in the areas that have witnessed low voter turnout in the past. On Friday, the teams organised voter awareness camps in Kundanpuri, Kailash Chowk area, and Dugri Phase-2, among other areas in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

On Friday, the teams organised voter awareness camps in Kundanpuri, Kailash Chowk area, and Dugri Phase-2, among other areas. Similar camps were also organised in different villages of Jagraon, Raikot, etc.

The SVEEP teams also organised awareness camps at girls’ hostels of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), DAV Public School, Government School, Shehbazpura in Raikot, ATI Gill road, among other educational institutes. The students also performed “nukkad natak: in Guru Teg Bahadur College in Dhaka to spread voter awareness.

While the registered voters are being urged to vote, the eligible residents who are yet to register themselves are being appealed to get themselves enrolled as voters.

The eligible voters can use the “Voter Helpline” mobile application and the National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) to enroll themselves as voters. The residents can also visit www.nvsp.in to register themselves as voters. The residents can enrol themselves as voters by May 4.

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said voter awareness and registration camps are being regularly organised in the district under the SVEEP programme. District administration aims to ensure maximum participation during the Lok Sabha-2024 elections and to achieve the target of more than 70 percent voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections (Iss Baar, 70 Paar).

The DEO appealed to the residents to exercise their Right to Vote on the polling day to build a better future for the coming generations. She said all efforts are being made to facilitate the voters at the polling stations so that the voters can vote comfortably. Further, she reiterated the commitment of the administration and police to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the district.