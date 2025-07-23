Ludhiana: Postal dept rolls out waterproof envelopes, boxes for Raksha Bandhan

As the festival of Raksha Bandhan draws near on August 9, the postal department gears up its preparations to ensure timely and hassle-free delivery of rakhis across the country and abroad. ‘Rakhi Mail’ has been prioritised within the postal system to ensure swift and efficient distribution. (HT Photo)

Postal officials asserted that new waterproof Rakhi envelopes and boxes have been made available at all offices under Ludhiana city division under one roof for sale, booking, and transmission, for the convenience of people.

In response to the growing demand for specialised Rakhi packaging, exclusive counters have also been set up across all post offices in the city for packing and booking of rakhis. These dedicated counters aim to offer customers a seamless experience as they dispatch their rakhis through the department’s expedited postal services.

Additionally, ‘Rakhi Mail’ has been prioritised within the postal system to ensure swift and efficient distribution. Under this, a wide variety of small and large-sized envelopes, available at affordable rates, have been introduced for customers’ convenience. For bulk dispatch of rakhis, small boxes are also available at all post offices to facilitate easy transmission.

Notably, prominent ‘Rakhi’ labels have been affixed on the envelopes to help in streamlining the sorting process, ensuring timely delivery. The department has advised customers to write the recipient’s address clearly, including the correct PIN code and mobile number, to further assist with prompt deliveries. Customers have also been urged to book their rakhi mail in advance to avoid the last-minute rush.

In addition to domestic services, the Ludhiana Head Post Office has also made special customs clearance arrangements for the international booking of rakhi mail, helping connect loved ones even across borders.