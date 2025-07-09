Ludhiana: Pothole-ridden crossing a threat to commuters

One of the busiest railway crossings in the city connecting Ishmeet Chowk to Hero Bakery and Ferozepur Road has been full of potholes for the last few months, posing a serious safety hazard to commuters crossing it. A view of damaged railway crossing near Ishmeet Chowk, Shastri Nagar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A Ludhiana based social activist, SB Pandhi, has also written to the divisional railway manager (DRM)(Ferozepur division), Sanjay Sahu for an urgent repair at the crossing to ensure safety of the commuters.

He highlighted the “extremely poor and hazardous condition of the railway crossing”. He also noted that the condition has significantly deteriorated following the laying of the new double railway line a few months ago in his letter to the DRM.

The tiles laid on the crossing have come off leaving the surface uneven with potholes.

“This stretch is a vital daily route for hundreds of families, particularly mothers and grandparents, who use it to drop and pick up children from nearby schools such as BCM School and RS Model School - often making this trip four times a day. Because of the damaged and bumpy surface, riding over this crossing, especially on two wheelers, has become dangerous. Many women and elderly commuters are seen struggling daily, and the risk of accidents remains constant,” he noted in his letter.

Dr Vyom Bhargava, a neuro-surgeon at HMC Hospital here, said such potholes can cause spinal jerks and contribute to disc-related issues across all age groups.

The Ferozepur division didn’t respond when approached for a comment.