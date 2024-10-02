Ludhiana: Price hike dampens festive spirit as Navratras kick off

With the Navratras beginning today, the festive spirit among the locals was somewhat dampened by the sharp rise in the prices of the good and commodities across the city markets. A woman buys earthen pots on the eve of Navratras in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The markets were still abuzz, flooded by people gearing up for the festivities.

Makeshift stalls full of goddess Durga’s idols, mango leaves, camphor, barley, earthen pots, lamps, red or yellow cotton thread and the traditional red drape used for worship were the main views in the markets

The nine-day festival that starts on Thursday will come to an end on October 12, with the celebration of Dussehra.

The locals were left disappointed as the cost of flowers, fruits and other items used in rituals have skyrocketed over the past few days, forcing people to burn a hole in their pockets and strain their budget to mark the festivities.

Rose petals, which were being sold at ₹50 per kg just two days ago, are now available at ₹150 for the same quantity.

The story is no different for other flowers, with yellow marigolds jumping from ₹70 per kg to ₹100 per kg, orange marigolds from ₹50 to ₹80 per kg, chrysanthemums from ₹200 per kg to ₹300 per kg and hibiscus prices spiking from ₹40 per kg to ₹70 per kg.

Amit, a vendor at Durga Mata Mandir Chowk, said the flowers are sourced from places such as Ujjain, Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur, Delhi and Haryana. He asserted that there has been a price increase at the supply end, which has in turn translated to the local markets.

For fruits, apples sourced from Kashmir were priced at ₹70 per kg just days ago, but are now selling at ₹100 per kg.

For Kinnaur apples, locals now have to pay ₹200 per kg.

Bananas, previously available ₹60 per dozen, now cost ₹70 per dozen. Coconut prices have risen from ₹30 to ₹50 for a piece.

GTB Nagar resident Rajeev Nayan said, “The festival is important. The prices of basic items have gone up so much that it’s difficult to manage. It’s affecting our ability to celebrate the way we want to.”

Food item prices stable

The prices of food items consumed during fasts, however, have remained more or less unchanged.