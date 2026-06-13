Ludhiana: Private school owner, director booked for faking CBSE affiliation

The owner and director of a private school have been booked for allegedly misleading parents by falsely claiming affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to secure admissions, despite the institution not being recognised by the board. Parents allegedly misled into seeking admissions at institution not recognised by board. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Surinder Singla, a resident of Canal View Enclave, Bulara village, and his wife Anita Singla, owner and director of Global Sparks Convent International School located in MJK Nagar, Bapu Market.

The FIR was registered at Daba police station following an inquiry conducted on a complaint filed by Gurbakshish Singh, a resident of Maharaj Nagar.

According to the complaint, Gurbakshish Singh alleged that the school management had been inviting admissions while representing the institution as CBSE-affiliated. Suspecting irregularities, he independently verified the claim and found that the school was not affiliated with the board.

The complainant alleged that by projecting the institution as a CBSE-affiliated school, the management had deceived parents and played with the academic future of children seeking admission.

Police officials said the allegations were examined before the registration of the case.

Head constable Gopal, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, Harmeet Kaur Warraich, Ludhiana CBSE coordinator, said that several parents had approached her a few months ago to verify the affiliation status of the school. “The parents wanted to confirm whether the school was affiliated with the CBSE. Upon verification, it was found that the institution was not affiliated with the board and the parents were informed accordingly,” she said.