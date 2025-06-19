Ludhiana: Probe on, suspended school head reinstated

Kuldeep Singh, principal of the School of Eminence (SOE) for boys in Jawahar Nagar, has been reinstated nearly five months after his suspension over a controversial incident that drew public outrage. In January, just weeks before board exams, students were made to haul sandbags on the school premises, allegedly as punishment for arriving late. A video and photos of students carrying sandbags at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Jawahar Nagar, went viral in January. (HT photo)

The reinstatement order, issued on June 16, states, “Kuldeep Singh has been reappointed to the same school against a vacant post following his request. The inquiry against him remains incomplete.” During his suspension, Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of SOE in Model Town, had held the additional officiating charge of the school.

The incident, which took place on January 24, sparked massive criticism after images and videos of schoolboys lifting sandbags for an ongoing construction project, reportedly as disciplinary action, surfaced online. The board exams were scheduled to begin on February 19 and the punishment raised concerns over the physical and mental stress on students during a critical academic period.

One of the affected students, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, had mentioned that those who came late were made to carry sandbags, sometimes even during recess, which was exhausting and stressful, especially before exams.

Singh, in his defence, had claimed he was unaware of the punishment until the images came to light. “It was a decision made by one of the teachers. I took immediate action and informed higher authorities,” he had said.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains had swiftly suspended Singh and dismissed the campus manager following public backlash. He had also issued a stern warning to educators across the state, stating that such “unprofessional behaviour” would not be tolerated.

Despite Singh’s return, the school education department has remained silent on the status of the inquiry. Neither Anindita Mitra, administrative secretary of the department, nor district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan responded despite repeated attempts.