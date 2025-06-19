Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Probe on, suspended school head reinstated

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Jun 19, 2025 10:02 AM IST

The incident, which took place on January 24, sparked massive criticism after images and videos of schoolboys lifting sandbags for an ongoing construction project, reportedly as disciplinary action, surfaced online

Kuldeep Singh, principal of the School of Eminence (SOE) for boys in Jawahar Nagar, has been reinstated nearly five months after his suspension over a controversial incident that drew public outrage. In January, just weeks before board exams, students were made to haul sandbags on the school premises, allegedly as punishment for arriving late.

A video and photos of students carrying sandbags at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Jawahar Nagar, went viral in January. (HT photo)
A video and photos of students carrying sandbags at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Jawahar Nagar, went viral in January. (HT photo)

The reinstatement order, issued on June 16, states, “Kuldeep Singh has been reappointed to the same school against a vacant post following his request. The inquiry against him remains incomplete.” During his suspension, Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of SOE in Model Town, had held the additional officiating charge of the school.

The incident, which took place on January 24, sparked massive criticism after images and videos of schoolboys lifting sandbags for an ongoing construction project, reportedly as disciplinary action, surfaced online. The board exams were scheduled to begin on February 19 and the punishment raised concerns over the physical and mental stress on students during a critical academic period.

One of the affected students, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, had mentioned that those who came late were made to carry sandbags, sometimes even during recess, which was exhausting and stressful, especially before exams.

Singh, in his defence, had claimed he was unaware of the punishment until the images came to light. “It was a decision made by one of the teachers. I took immediate action and informed higher authorities,” he had said.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains had swiftly suspended Singh and dismissed the campus manager following public backlash. He had also issued a stern warning to educators across the state, stating that such “unprofessional behaviour” would not be tolerated.

Despite Singh’s return, the school education department has remained silent on the status of the inquiry. Neither Anindita Mitra, administrative secretary of the department, nor district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan responded despite repeated attempts.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Probe on, suspended school head reinstated
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On