Ludhiana: Property dealer gets extortion call; FIR filed

Police here have filed an FIR against unidentified persons after a man, who is into property dealing business, allegedly received an extortion call from an international number. Property dealer gets extortion call; FIR filed . (ht)

The Division number 5 police filed a case on the complaint of Manjinder Singh from New Model Town and started investigating in the matter.

According to the complainant, the caller claimed to be a part of a gang and demanded money from him.

He said that he received six missed calls from an international number on October 14. Later, he got a WhatsApp call from the same number. The caller identified themselves as a gang member and threatened him, demanding money.

The complainant said that the caller threatened to harm Manjinder’s family members who live abroad.

Investigating officer HC Kiran Kumar brought the matter to the attention of the cyber cell. They have initiated an investigation to identify the person behind the call.

Kumar said, “According to the complaint’s statement, the accused caller did not mention a specific gang or a specific amount of money.”

Police have registered an FIR under sections 384, 506, and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused.

