Ludhiana: Property of peddler worth 24 lakh seized

Continuing their crackdown on drug peddling, the Jamalpur police have seized property worth ₹24.37 lakh belonging to an alleged drug smuggler. Police attaching the property of a drug peddling accused in Laxmi Nagar of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana on Saurday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Nitin Pahwa alias Bunty, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal Kalan. According to inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer of Jamalpur police station, a case under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Pahwa on November 14, 2017. During the investigation, it was found that he had used proceeds from drug trafficking to purchase property valued at ₹24.37 lakh.